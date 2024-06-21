Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

