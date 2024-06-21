Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place September 24, 2023.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
