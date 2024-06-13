3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 30, 2020.

