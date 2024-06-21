Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- GGN (5)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (35)
- Numedux (10)
- Numisbalt (4)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Solidus Numismatik (7)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (13)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
