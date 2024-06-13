Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

