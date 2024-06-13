Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (15)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (23)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search