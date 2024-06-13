Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
