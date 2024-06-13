3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) Service NGC (3)