3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (11) XF (75) VF (70) F (1) VG (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (13) PCGS (7) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Coins.ee (4)

GGN (2)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Janas (2)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (30)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (7)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (13)

PDA & PGN (4)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (9)

WCN (66)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (3)