Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 2850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
