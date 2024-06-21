Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 2850 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

