Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (432)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place January 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
