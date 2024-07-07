3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place January 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (70) AU (28) XF (207) VF (73) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (20) MS62 (14) MS61 (5) AU58 (13) AU55 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (50) PCGS (12) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (5)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

GGN (10)

Golden Lion (1)

Heritage (4)

ICE (1)

Janas (2)

JMPG (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (40)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (75)

Numedux (23)

Numimarket (9)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (51)

PDA & PGN (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (29)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (6)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (22)

Tempus (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (74)

WDA - MiM (18)

Wójcicki (12)

Wu-eL (1)