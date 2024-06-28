Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
