Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Janas (6)
  • JMPG (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (39)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (52)
  • Numedux (19)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (49)
  • PDA & PGN (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (17)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (27)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (22)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (79)
  • WDA - MiM (16)
  • Wójcicki (14)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1593 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search