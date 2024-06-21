Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GGN (4)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (21)
  • Niemczyk (25)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (22)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (53)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 1875 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1590 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search