Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
