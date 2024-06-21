Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
