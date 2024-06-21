Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

