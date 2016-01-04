Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11163 $
Price in auction currency 11163 USD
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
50927 $
Price in auction currency 145000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

