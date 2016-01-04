3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)