3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 145,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11163 $
Price in auction currency 11163 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
50927 $
Price in auction currency 145000 PLN
