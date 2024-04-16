Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2728 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 30,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 9750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3349 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
