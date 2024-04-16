3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2728 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 30,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (14) VF (6) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Via (2)

WCN (6)