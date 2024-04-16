Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2728 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 30,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 9750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3349 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1607 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1607 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search