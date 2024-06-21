Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1605
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (29)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (43)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1605 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search