3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1605
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
