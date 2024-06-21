3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 K "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1605 "Krakow Mint" with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (29) AU (4) XF (70) VF (36) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (10) AU58 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (8)

