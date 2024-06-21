Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (12)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1600 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search