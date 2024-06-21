Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
