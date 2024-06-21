3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

