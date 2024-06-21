Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
