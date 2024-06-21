Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search