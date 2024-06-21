Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (294) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 P "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
