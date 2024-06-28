Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (311) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (4)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (47)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (40)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (7)
- PDA & PGN (5)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (21)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (41)
- Schulman (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WCN (59)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (20)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 535 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search