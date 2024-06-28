Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (311) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6152 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 535 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 L "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

