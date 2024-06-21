3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

