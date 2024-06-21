Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

