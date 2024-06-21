Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
