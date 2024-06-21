Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
