Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2428 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

