3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (249) AU (73) XF (434) VF (139) No grade (68) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (16) MS63 (34) MS62 (28) MS61 (16) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (11) Service NGC (106) PCGS (11) GENI (2)

Seller All companies

Bertolami (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (9)

COINSNET (11)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (31)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Janas (5)

JMPG (4)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (7)

Künker (11)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (84)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (5)

Niemczyk (236)

Numedux (26)

Numimarket (20)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (38)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (5)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (25)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rauch (12)

Rzeszowski DA (143)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (9)

Stary Sklep (46)

Tempus (7)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (94)

WDA - MiM (46)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (48)

Wu-eL (2)