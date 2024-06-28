Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (963)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bertolami (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (11)
- DESA (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (31)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Janas (5)
- JMPG (4)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (11)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (84)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (5)
- Niemczyk (236)
- Numedux (26)
- Numimarket (20)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (38)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (5)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (25)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rauch (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (143)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (46)
- Tempus (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (94)
- WDA - MiM (46)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (48)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 46
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search