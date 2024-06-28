Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
