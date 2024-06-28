3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (46) VF (52) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)

