Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

