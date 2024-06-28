Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
- GGN (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Janas (2)
- Marciniak (12)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (17)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Tempus (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search