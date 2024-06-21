Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 305 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
