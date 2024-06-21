Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

  Bereska (1)
  Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  COINSNET (1)
  GGN (5)
  Janas (1)
  JMPG (3)
  Katz (1)
  Künker (2)
  Marciniak (16)
  Niemczyk (15)
  Numedux (3)
  Numimarket (3)
  PDA & PGN (2)
  Pegasus Auctions (1)
  Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  Provenance Auctions (1)
  Rauch (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  Solidus Numismatik (1)
  Stare Monety (1)
  Stary Sklep (2)
  Stephen Album (1)
  WCN (31)
  WDA - MiM (6)
  Westfälische (1)
  Wójcicki (6)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 305 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

