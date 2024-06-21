3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

