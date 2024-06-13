3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (20) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)