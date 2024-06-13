Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 24, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

