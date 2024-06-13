Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
