3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Full date "1588"
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,03 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6987 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2582 $
Price in auction currency 11250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
