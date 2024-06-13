Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Full date "1588"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" Full date "1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" Full date "1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,03 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6987 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2582 $
Price in auction currency 11250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

