3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Full date "1588". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)