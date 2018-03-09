Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 75,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

