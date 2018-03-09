Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 75,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
16378 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
