Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630". Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 75,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 75000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
16378 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

