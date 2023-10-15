Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 45 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1629
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11072 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22256 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
