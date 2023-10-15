Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 45 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11072 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22256 $
Price in auction currency 96000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Poland Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1629 "Siege of Torun (Brandtaler)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1629 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
