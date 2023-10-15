Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1631 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1631 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1631
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12519 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3050 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1631 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search