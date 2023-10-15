Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

