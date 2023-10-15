Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1631
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 54,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
12519 $
Price in auction currency 54000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3050 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Thaler 1631 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
