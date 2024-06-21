Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2228 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2953 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
