Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (8)
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2228 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2953 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

