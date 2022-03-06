Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1632
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (24)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6471 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 9100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction ANTIUM AURUM - April 26, 2019
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1632 II at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1632 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search