Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

