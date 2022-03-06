Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1632
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6471 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 9100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
