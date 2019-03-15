Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1623 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1623 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1623 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,9 - 28 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1623 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (2)
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
5001 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Seller GGN
Date August 3, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1623 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search