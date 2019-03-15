Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1623 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,9 - 28 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1623 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
5001 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
