Thaler 1622 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1622 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

