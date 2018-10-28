Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1622 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1622 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1622 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 19,8 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1622 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
16086 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1622 II VE at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Poland Thaler 1622 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1622 II VE at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1622 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price

Search