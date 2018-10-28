Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1622 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 19,8 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1622 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
