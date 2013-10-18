Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 20,18 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
13121 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
