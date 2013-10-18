Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

