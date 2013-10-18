Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1620 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 20,18 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
13121 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1620 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

