6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (15) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)