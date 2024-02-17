Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2434 $
Price in auction currency 9800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
