Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF "Type 1595-1596" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF "Type 1595-1596" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF "Type 1595-1596" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2434 $
Price in auction currency 9800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Rauch - May 11, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date May 11, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

