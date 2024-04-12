6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2709 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,750. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

