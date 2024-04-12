Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2709 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,750. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
