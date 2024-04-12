Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2709 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,750. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Karbownik - June 8, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1600 M at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
