Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
To auction
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

