Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
