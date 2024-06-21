Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

