Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" at auction GGN - October 20, 2005
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

