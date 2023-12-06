Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
