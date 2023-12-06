Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1614 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service NGC (3)