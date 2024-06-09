Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 11, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (6)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search