Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place September 11, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 11, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 8, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 12, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 20, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1612 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
