Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3582 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Tempus (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search