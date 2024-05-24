Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3582 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1611 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search