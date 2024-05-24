Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1611 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3582 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (14) VF (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stary Sklep (6)

Tempus (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)