Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

