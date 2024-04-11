Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
