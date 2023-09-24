Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (9) XF (7) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (15)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tempus (1)

Wójcicki (3)