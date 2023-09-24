Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
