Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (15)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1596 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search