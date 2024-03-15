Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
