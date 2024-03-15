Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (5)