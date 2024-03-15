Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

