Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1622. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1622 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
15893 $
Price in auction currency 53000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1622 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
