Schilling (Szelag) 1622. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
