Schilling (Szelag) 1622. Gold (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1622 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 53,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)