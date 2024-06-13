Pultorak 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

