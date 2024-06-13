Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1620 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1620 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Janas (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Niemczyk (22)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (14)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (24)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (16)
  • Tempus (9)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (51)
  • WDA - MiM (18)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1620 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1620 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Pultorak Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search