Pultorak 1620 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,23 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (5)
- Janas (2)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (37)
- Niemczyk (22)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (14)
- Rauch (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (24)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (16)
- Tempus (9)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (51)
- WDA - MiM (18)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
