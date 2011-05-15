1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632". Inscription "SIGIS...PRV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. Inscription "SIGIS...PRV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1)