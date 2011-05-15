flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632". Inscription "SIGIS...PRV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety:Inscription "SIGIS...PRV"

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" Inscription "SIGIS...PRV" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III VasaReverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" Inscription "SIGIS...PRV" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight14,41 g
  • Diameter38 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodSigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination1/2 Thaler
  • Year1632
  • RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • MintBydgoszcz
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. Inscription "SIGIS...PRV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2011.

Сondition
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - May 15, 2011
SellerNiemczyk
DateMay 15, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
