1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632". Inscription "SIGIS...PRV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety:Inscription "SIGIS...PRV"
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight14,41 g
- Diameter38 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodSigismund III Vasa
- Denomination1/2 Thaler
- Year1632
- RulerSigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- MintBydgoszcz
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. Inscription "SIGIS...PRV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
