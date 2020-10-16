Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1632
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
