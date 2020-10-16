1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

