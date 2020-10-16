Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1632
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
35980 $
Price in auction currency 140000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

