1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1631
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4205 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2351 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
