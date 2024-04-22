1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

