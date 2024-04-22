Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1631
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4205 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2351 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1631 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1631 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search