1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Type 1587-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4858 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
