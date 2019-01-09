Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Type 1587-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Type 1587-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Type 1587-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 II at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4858 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 II at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 II at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search