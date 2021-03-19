Denar 1612 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition VF (3) VG (1)