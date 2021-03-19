Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1612 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1612 "Type 1612-1615" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1612 "Type 1612-1615" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,25 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

