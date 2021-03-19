Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1612 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,25 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 2050 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search