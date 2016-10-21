Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Thaler 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 58,06 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
