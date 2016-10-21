2 Thaler 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1)