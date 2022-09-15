Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1999 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
