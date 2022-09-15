Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria in shield With frame on both sides - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria in shield With frame on both sides - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1999 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

