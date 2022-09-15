1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1678 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2022.

